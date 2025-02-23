Imphal: Indian para-military forces assisted by the Manipur police averted potential terror incidents by recovering and destroying 8 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing around 39 kilograms in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar.

The Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) confirmed that a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police averted potential terror incidents by recovering and destroying the IEDs at different strategic locations during the past 36 hours.

Official reports stated that the explosive devices were uncovered during the routine search and area domination operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas in the border district of Tengnoupal with Myanmar on the south.

The reports stated that two detonators weighing 22 kg, one detonator 7 kg, one detonator 6 kg, and one detonator 4 kg total weighting 39 kilograms were detected at the Maojang village in general of area H.Munnom Village under the Moreh police station in Tengnoupal District.

The IEDs, suspected to be unstable, were consequently destructed at the spot by the Bomb Disposal team.

In another case, the joint team recovered a country-made Lathode, 8 IEDs, 3 Pomspi shells, and a Radio Set (Baofeng) from the general area of Leibi Khunou under the same police station.

Police said that necessary FIRs are registered for legal actions.