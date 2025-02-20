Imphal: The anti-extortion unit of the Manipur Police in coordination with the central security forces arrested 4 suspected cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party, People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) on the charge of their alleged involvement in extortion drives.

The arrest of Naorem Premkanta Singh, 43, stated to be associated with the KCP-PWG led to the nabbing of three of their colleagues from different hiding places in separate districts.

Khangembam Naotomba Singh @Mutpa (25) and Elangbam Boinao Singh @ Aboy (27) both of Top Siphai, Imphal West District were arrested from their hideouts in Leirongthel Pitra Village under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal District.

In another raid, an active cadre of KCP (PWG) namely Kshetrimayum Badrajit Singh @ Yangba (39) was arrested near Akampat NEILIT Gate under in Imphal East District.

Naorem Premkanta Singh, 43, was arrested from the Irum Mapal area in Kakching district.

The police said the arrested persons were involved in extortion activities, and monetary demand threats to the general public and government offices.

The arrests were made in a series of operations against the KCP PWG during the past 75 hours.