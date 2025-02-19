Imphal: In the crackdown against the valley-based undergrounds and anti-socials, a joint team from the central security forces and state police arrested 6 cadres of different underground groups from separate hideouts in the valley districts of Manipur during the past 24 hours.

One pistol loaded with ammunition, a two-wheeler, six mobile phones with SIM cards, and several incriminating documents including demand letters were recovered from them.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the police report, 2 cadres belonging to the proscribed PLA/RPF, another 2 activists from Prepak-Progressive, and two members of the KCP-PWG were arrested from their operational hideouts in the valley districts of Imphal West, Bishnupur, Imphal east, and Kakching during the past 24 hours. Their ages are between 24 years to 50.

The report added that they are directly involved in extortion from the general public and government employees.

They were forwarded to different courts after FIRs were registered against them for initiative legal procedures.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!