Imphal: All educational institutes in Manipur remained closed on Tuesday after the state government directed their closure due to widespread flooding caused by incessant rainfall over the past five days.

The Manipur government issued orders through the Directorate of School Education and the Directorate of Higher Education on Monday, instructing all institutions to suspend operations for the day.

Ng Bhogendra Meitei, Director of School Education, stated in his order: “In view of the prevailing weather conditions in the state, which have led to incidents of floods and landslides across various districts, all schools, including those run by the state government, central government, private institutions, government-aided, and unaided schools, shall remain closed on Tuesday, the 16th of September.”

Radhakanta, Director of Higher Education, issued a similar directive:

“Given the ongoing weather conditions and the resulting floods and landslides affecting several districts—including Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal—all educational institutions, including colleges and universities, shall remain closed on September 16.”

These directives followed several severe incidents across the state.

Two major rivers in the Imphal Valley breached their embankments.

In a tragic incident, floodwaters swept away a 70-year-old man in Imphal East district’s Iril River.

Multiple mudslides and landslides also disrupted traffic along national highways and state roads throughout Manipur.