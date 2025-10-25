Imphal: A 23-year-old bakery worker was shot and injured by an unidentified gunman during a musical night at Kumbi in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

The victim, Nongmaithem Alex, a resident of Kumbi Municipal Council Ward number five in Bishnupur district, was shot around 9 p.m. on October 22.

Alex, who works at a local bakery factory, sustained a bullet injury to his left calf. He was initially rushed to the Bishnupur district hospital and later referred to Shija hospital in Imphal.

Alex’s mother, N Bileswori Devi, spoke to the media, stating she has filed a complaint with the police station and is demanding early justice for what she described as a “heinous crime.”

Police have confirmed the incident, which occurred under the Phoubakchao Ikhai police station jurisdiction, and stated that the motive behind the shooting is currently under investigation.

Authorities also noted that so far, no individual or outfit has claimed responsibility for the action.