Guwahati: Manipur BJP MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar has indicated that a new state government may be installed after November 15, with the chief minister to be handpicked by the party’s central leadership.

Speaking to media on Thursday, the Andro MLA said the assurance came during recent discussions in New Delhi between BJP legislators from Manipur and central party leaders.

“A popular government will be formed after November 15. The Centre will decide who the chief minister will be. Everyone wants the post, but I want the Centre to make the call,” Shyamkumar stated.

The remark follows a week-long trip to the national capital by 26 BJP MLAs from Manipur, including Shyamkumar, seeking clarity from the top brass on the leadership question and a resolution to the ongoing political crisis.

While the party has not officially confirmed any leadership change, Shyamkumar’s comments have intensified speculation about a potential reshuffle in the state’s top post.

The statement also reflects a growing demand within party ranks for a centrally mediated solution to end months of instability in the state.