Imphal: Veteran politician and former Congress minister O Joy on Tuesday called for urgent appointments to fill vacancies in the Manipur High Court, citing delays in the disposal of election petitions pending since the 2022 Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan, O Joy said the court has been functioning with fewer judges than sanctioned, slowing down the judicial process. The Manipur High Court is supposed to have five judges but has often operated with only three, he pointed out.

“Judiciary is crucial in a democracy to uphold accountability and deliver justice. In Manipur, the shortage of judges has left many election cases unresolved, undermining the sanctity of the Constitution and democratic framework,” O Joy said.

After the 2022 elections, 36 petitions were filed across the state’s 60 Assembly constituencies. So far, only two have been disposed of, leaving a significant backlog with just two years remaining in the current Assembly’s term.

Welcoming the recent appointment of the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, O Joy urged the Chief Justice, the Governor and the Union Law Minister to act decisively to address the shortage and ensure speedy delivery of justice.