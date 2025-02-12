Guwahati: The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) has called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, blaming him for the escalating law and order crisis in Manipur.

This demand follows reports suggesting that Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned after allegedly being pressured by Shah during a meeting in New Delhi.

In an emergency meeting held on February 9, the DMCC unanimously concluded that removing the Chief Minister alone would not bring peace to Manipur, urging the Union Government to stop its alleged appeasement of Kuki militants.

The committee accused the central government of utilizing Kuki armed groups for geopolitical purposes related to Burma and of failing to take action against their repeated violations of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

The DMCC also claimed that Shah and the BJP leadership have effectively taken control of Manipur’s administration, leaving the state government powerless.

It criticized the Peace Committee announced by Amit Shah in June 2023, calling it a “defunct body” that has produced no tangible outcomes.

The committee further alleged that despite promises of action, the Home Ministry has allowed Kuki militants to continue attacking Meetei villages, police outposts, and government offices.

Citing several incidents of inaction by the Home Ministry, including attacks on government offices in Churachandpur and Kanglatongbi, the DMCC condemned the BJP-led government for disregarding the Manipur government’s resolutions.

The Manipur Cabinet had decided to revoke the SoO agreement with the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) in March 2023, and the Manipur Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution in February 2024 urging the Centre to fully annul the agreement with all Kuki-Zo militant groups.

However, the Union Government allegedly ignored these resolutions and secretly negotiated with Kuki militants, fueling further unrest.

The DMCC also expressed concern over the removal of the former Governor of Manipur, who had been actively working towards peace between communities, without any explanation from the Centre.

The committee argued that these actions raise doubts about the Centre’s commitment to restoring peace and ensuring security in the state.