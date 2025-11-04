Imphal: At least four Kuki militants associated with the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were killed in an encounter with the Indian Army along the Manipur-Myanmar border, officials reported.

In the early hours of Tuesday, November 4, 2025, during an intelligence-based operation, the militants resorted to unprovoked firing on an Indian Army column at Khanpi village, approximately 80 km west of Churachandpur district, Manipur, which shares a border with Myanmar to the south, a defense wing statement said.

In the ensuing firefight between Central Security Forces and armed cadres of the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a non-Suspension of Operations (SoO) insurgent group, four militants were neutralized.

The operation is ongoing, and security forces are searching the adjoining areas, officials reported.

This operation follows recent atrocities by UKNA cadres, including the killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals, and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in Churachandpur district.

The Director General of Assam Rifles (South), in a statement, said that the successful neutralization of these militants highlights the Indian Army and Assam Rifles’ commitment to protecting civilians, mitigating threats, and ensuring peace and security in Manipur.

The outlawed UKNA demands a separate nation carved out of India and Myanmar.