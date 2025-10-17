Imphal: A two-day Indian Himalayan Region Climate Change Conclave on the theme “Perspectives of Research, Practice, Policy, and Communication” has called for prioritizing research and developing collaborative frameworks to address climate impacts across the Himalayan belt.

The event, organized by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Manipur, concluded on Friday at the City Convention Center in Imphal.

The conclave marked an important step toward strengthening collaboration among the Himalayan states of India to address the challenges posed by climate change and promote sustainable development.

Scientists and experts who participated in the conclave noted that states in the Himalayan region frequently face extreme weather events and environmental challenges, making cooperation and knowledge-sharing among researchers, scientists, and policymakers essential.

Many speakers noted that Manipur, being surrounded by hills and valleys, experiences the direct impacts of climate change, including rising temperatures and frequent flooding, as witnessed in Imphal this year.

These changes, they said, adversely affect agriculture, water resources, public health, livelihoods, and food security.

On the topic “Research and Knowledge Network,” N.H. Ravindranath, Professor (Retd.), IISc, Bengaluru, focused on “Advancing Scientific Understanding of Climate Change in the Himalayas.”

On the topic “Practice and Innovations,” H. Birkumar Singh, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NEIST, Manipur, centered on “Climate-Resilient Practices.”

An opening talk on recent climate research in the Himalayan region set the tone for a dynamic panel discussion covering: gaps in climate data, modeling, and integration of indigenous traditional knowledge (ITK); challenges and success stories across Himalayan ecosystems; and case studies on glaciers, biodiversity, and water resources.

State representatives and experts participating included Suresh C. Attri (Himachal Pradesh), Subrata B. Dutta (West Bengal), Majid Farooq (Jammu & Kashmir), H. Nanaocha Sharma (IBSD, Manipur), Prof. L. Nabachandra Singh (CAU, Manipur), and Wazir Alam (Manipur University).

Representatives from the Government of Manipur, including K. Debadutta Sharma, Director (Horticulture), and Kh. Nimaichand Singh, Nodal Officer, MOVCDNER, also took part.

The session opened with a talk on Climate Adaptation Practices in the IHR and included discussions on: community-led adaptation and resilience models; sustainable lifestyles and circular waste management; innovative solutions in agriculture, forestry, and energy; and nature-based approaches and grassroots climate action. Panelists included state representatives D. Dohu Robin (Arunachal Pradesh), Susanta Banik (Tripura), and Keneilutelu (Nagaland), alongside experts Rameshori Yumnam (Manipur University), Thingreiphi Lungharwoshi (Mountain Indigenous Knowledge Center, Manipur), and Mukesh Patil (ACWADAM, Pune).