Imphal: Indian security forces intensified counter-insurgency operations (CIOs) with the arrests of 12 insurgents of different outfits while there are reports of intermitted gunfires along the Manipur-Myanmar border claiming the lives of over 16 individuals as of Thursday.

In a series of joint operations, the central and state forces arrested 12 activists of different Manipur-based underground groups from separate locations across the state during the past 72 hours, officials said.

The arrested cadres included 3 KYKL, 2 PLA, 2 Prepak (progressive), 2 KCP (People’s War Group), 1 UNLF (Koireng), 1 KCP (Miyamgee Fingang Lanmee), 1 KCP (Taibangnganba).

From their possessions, three pistols, Rs 12,200 in cash, arms, ammunition, demand letters, and other incriminating items were recovered, officials said.

The CIOs were carried out when there were reports of encounters between the Indian-based insurgents and Myanmar-oriented rebels at the Border Pills 85, 86, and 87 in Manipur’s Kamjong and Tengnoupal districts.

The reports said that the Manipur insurgents are united in fighting against the Kuki National Army (Burma), the Myanmar-based outfit.

The intermitted exchange of gunfires between the two that had erupted on January 27 is continued at regular intervals.

It is reported that at least 16 KNA (B) lost their lives while a Manipur-based insurgent also died of injuries in the gunfire.

The reports further stated that a total of 16 sophisticated weapons were collected by the Manipur rebels from the killed KNA (B).

Notably, the Central Forces intensified operations in the general area between BP-85 and BP-86, Tengnoupal District to which three Manipur insurgents 3 KYKL and 1 UNLF-K were apprehended on January 28.

Interestingly, the Manipur insurgents and KNA (B) are fighting for a separate administration in their respective countries.