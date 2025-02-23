Inter-state vehicle lifting gang busted, 2 arrested, 5 vehicles recovered in Manipur.

Imphal: In a breakthrough, police claimed to have busted an organized vehicle theft connecting Manipur and other states of the NE region and recovered five vehicles with the arrests of two individuals.

The gang had been actively operating across multiple districts of Manipur, targeting two-wheelers.

The state police following reports from various sources and inputs, launched a special drive against the stolen vehicles at Lilong in Thoubal district and Yairipok Singda areas in Imphal East district.

The campaigns successfully recovered 5 numbers of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Two individuals namely Pussam Azamaluddin (28) and Makakmayum Nawaz Khan (23) reportedly involved in the crime were arrested, the police said.

From their on-spot interrogations, police established that the duo were in touch with their counterparts from the northeastern states and Delhi.

During the successful drives, a total of 5 vehicles were found and seized.

The seized vehicles include 3 Toyota Fortuners, one Mahindra Thar, and a Tata Safari.

Meanwhile, police announced that the drive will be continuing with full vigor.

The General Public is also informed to share information about the stolen vehicles stating that the stolen vehicles are used for extortion, crime against women, and other criminal/illegal activities.