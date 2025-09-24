Imphal: Security forces arrested an active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kshetrimayum Brajamohon Singh, also known as Ingo (53), from his residence at Nungoi Makha Leikai under Lamlai Police Station in Manipur’s Imphal East district, on Tuesday.

He was reportedly obstructing the implementation of government schemes and programmes, and threatening to shut down shops and establishments in the Lamlai area. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Police reported that security forces continue to carry out search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across various districts.

The movement of 421 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 was facilitated. Strict security measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are being provided along sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles.

A total of 114 nakas/checkpoints were set up across different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley; however, no detentions were reported at these checkpoints.

Manipur Police continued its drive against motor vehicle offences and issued 35 challans to violators, amounting to a total of Rs 46,000 on Tuesday. Additionally, tinted films were removed from two vehicles.