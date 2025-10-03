Imphal: A 30-year-old house painter died and two other painters sustained injuries when the vehicle they were riding in met with an accident amid heavy rains on the Kwakta Charangpat road in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Kongjengbam Romesh (30), a professional house painter and resident of Moirang Konjengba Leikai under the jurisdiction of Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district, suffered serious injuries when the car (Beat) he was traveling in with two others skidded off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch around 8 p.m. on the Kwakta Charangpat road.

Two other painters, Kongjengbam Ashok (30) and Ningombam Robinson (29), who were also in the vehicle, sustained injuries.

However, the driver escaped unhurt. Police said they rushed the injured to the nearby Kwakta Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared Romesh dead.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police announced that they will dispose of the decomposed male body found on the banks of the Imphal River in the Telepati area on September 25 if no one claims it by October 3.

The body, currently kept at the JNIMS hospital mortuary, is decaying and poses a health risk to the surrounding areas and environment.

Police said they have registered a case and are seeking information about the unidentified body, which is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and was wearing blue jeans and a white-and-dark-blue checked shirt.