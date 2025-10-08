Imphal: A combined force of the Special Operations Team (SOT) from the central and state police intercepted a vehicle bound for Nagaland in Manipur’s northern Senapati district, recovering 10 soap cases of Myanmar-origin contraband brown sugar, a heroin derivative.

The joint team launched the operation based on intelligence inputs indicating that anti-social elements were attempting to smuggle a drug consignment from Manipur to Nagaland along National Highway 102.

During the flash operation, they arrested two suspected drug peddlers and seized 150 grams of brown sugar from the 10 soap cases on Tuesday.

The joint forces from the Special Operations Team (SOT) Senapati, B-109 CRPF, and Maram Police Station carried out the operation under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Senapati.

The team launched the operation along NH-102 at Kabinam village, under Maram PS, Senapati District.

They stopped a suspicious vehicle with the registration number DL-8-CP-7014 for a check. Upon frisking, the vehicle was found to be driven by M. Leoshiru (26), son of Moses from Tingkai Khullen (TNK) village in Senapati District.

He was accompanied by Thaongao (28), son of Rubin from Phaibung Khunou village in the same district.

During the check, the team discovered the 10 soap cases containing brown sugar concealed in the vehicle’s dashboard.

The team informed the Executive Magistrate and seized the soap cases of brown sugar.

They arrested the two individuals in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and witnesses.

The Maram Police Station has registered a regular case under the relevant sections of the ND&PS Act, 1985.