Imphal: For the first crackdown of this year against the illegal plantation of poppy crops in Manipur’s Tamenglong district sharing borders with Assam and Nagaland, approximately two acres of poppy cultivation were chipped down at a Kuki village on Wednesday.

Officials said that the poppy flowers with their harvesting period to produce around ten kg of raw opium were razed to the ground in the eradication campaign launched as a part of the war on drugs in the state.

A joint team of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and Forest Department in the presence of the Sub Divisional Officer of the Tousem sub division in Tamenglong district launched the operation that lasted around 7 hours on Wednesday.

The police report said, “Security Forces and Forest Department including SDO/SDM Tousem carried out poppy destruction drive at the hill range of Kaimai Kuki village under Kaimai-Police Station, Tamenglong District. During the destruction, 2 acres approximately were destroyed.”

An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to identify and book the cultivators.

