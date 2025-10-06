Imphal: Central security forces and Manipur police, in a joint anti-insurgency campaign conducted in the Imphal valley districts, apprehended two persons reportedly associated with a proscribed outfit during the past 24 hours.

According to the police reports issued on Monday, the arrestees were accused of being involved in recruiting youths into their fold, extortion from the schools, colleges, and shopkeepers, and monitoring the movement and presence of security personnel, and shared the information with their party in the valley districts.

Security Forces arrested a self-styled Lieutenant of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the outlawed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), from Ningthoukhong ward No.2 area under Bishnupur-PS, Bishnupur district. Khangembam Manglemba Singh, also called Sunny (46) of Kumbi Thana Leikai.Bishnupur district.

In the second phase of operation, the joint team arrested another RPF/PLA cadre named Khumukcham Biren Meitei, also known by the name of Dhiren (40) of Kumbi Terakhong Makha Leikai ward No. 8, a/p Keirenphabi Maning Leikai ward No. 7.



Meanwhile, the RPF/PLA, through a press release issued by its Assistant Secretary, Publicity Bangkim, has refuted any connection whatsoever with Thangjam Abung Meetei (31) of Leirongthel Pitta, Thoubal district (second address: Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, Imphal East) and Naorem Priyobarta alias Tamo (27) of Kakching Wairi Sabal Leikai, who were reportedly arrested by Manipur Police from Chingmeirong Mamang Leikai on October 3, 2025.

However, the police reported that the duo was arrested along with a .45 GLOCK pistol, a four-wheeler, Rs 1,26,900/- in cash, and one Arm Licence.