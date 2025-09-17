Imphal: The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF), which are under a Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Government of India, have called for finding a solution and not to indulge in creating problems.

The calls came after the unidentified miscreants set ablaze the residence of KNO secretary of external affairs, Khenthang, also called Calvin, at the Dorcas Veng, New Lamka in Manipur’s Churachandpur district. The incident occurred amid unrest that reached a troubling climax around 1:00 AM on September 14.

On Wednesday, the KNO and UPF condemned the act of the misdeeds torching properties belonging to the KNO leader worth lakhs of rupees.

The UPF and KNO, in a joint statement, described the mischievous act as “juvenile behaviour” displayed by certain individuals in the town. It states that the disturbances began on the eve of the PM’s visit, when welcome decorations for the visitor at Pearsonmun, located on NH-02, Tipaimukh Road—just 2 km from the town’s police station,were vandalized by a group of youths.

“At a time when unity and healing are imperative, it is disheartening that certain selfish actions have cast a shadow over what could have been a moment of collective dignity and progress,” the statement read.

The UPF and KNO emphasized the need for self-introspection and reform, calling upon all citizens—especially the youth—to reject disruptive behaviour and work toward peace and reconciliation.

The two outfits concluded with a firm appeal to the public: “Let us be part of the solution, not the problem.”