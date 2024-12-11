Imphal: Two men in their 30s were found hanging from different ropes tied to a pine tree in Kakching district of Manipur on Wednesday.

According to preliminary investigation, the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The bodies of Mayanglangbam Kumarjit alias Angothoi (31) and Naorem Mahesh (30) were found in the Machin-Manao hills under the jurisdiction of Kakching police station, police said.

Local firewood collectors who went to the hills discovered the bodies at around 1.30 pm.

According to their families, the two friends who left their homes in Kakching district on December 5 have been missing for the past week.

Their family members said they could not understand why the two friends had taken their own lives.

Police said that syringes, purportedly used for substance use, were recovered near the tree where the bodies were found.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, an official from the Kakching police station said.