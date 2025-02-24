Manipur: 2 UNLF (K) cadres arrested, weapons seized

Imphal: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, operating under the Spear Corps, in coordination with Manipur Police and the CRPF, successfully apprehended two underground militants and seized a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and other war-like stores in operations across both hill and valley districts.

Following reliable intelligence regarding the presence of insurgent cadres at New Kheithelmanbi T Junction and Patsoi in the Imphal West district, a joint team launched an operation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Within 38 hours, they successfully captured two members of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) faction.

Building on further actionable intelligence, the team conducted another operation in the hill district of Churachandpur at Langza, where they recovered several firearms, including one .303 rifle, a Single Barrel rifle, two country-made Single Barrel rifles, a country-made 81mm mortar, and various IED-related ammunition.

All apprehended militants and recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!