Manipur: 250 kilograms of raw opium destroyed in Kangpokpi

Imphal: The central and state forces in a surprise clampdown destroyed fields of poppies to produce 250 kilograms of raw opium worth in Kangpokpi, Manipur.

It was in the remote river banks of Ethoi in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Thursday, officials said.

The joint team comprising around 100 personnel from the Kangpokpi District Police, CRPF, and Forest Division Kangpokpi conducted the destruction drive in the presence of the Sub Divisional Collector Saikul Block.

Around 50 acres of illegal poppy plants with their reaping harvesting time estimated to produce 250 kilograms of raw opium worth approximately Rs 3.25 lakh in the regional black markets were destroyed during the drive that lasted around 7 hours.

The destruction campaigns carried out as a part of the war against drugs were successfully ended in the river banks of Ethoi at Somphung village, Lhungtin subdivision under Saikul Police Station in Manipur’s Kangpokpi District, the police said.

However, no arrests have been made in this regard though an FIR was registered for further investigation.