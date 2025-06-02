Imphal: In a series of operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and civil police formations under Spear Corps averted potential tragedies by detecting three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Manipur’s Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar to the south.

Based on intelligence inputs hinting at the presence of several anti-social activists, the police reported that the joint team conducted an operation at the vulnerable location of Khuangmun village in the jurisdiction of the Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur District.

During the operation that lasted around 3 hours, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused three IEDs weighing three kilograms, without causing any damage, on Sunday morning. The BDS also detected cordex wires weighing around 3 kilograms.

During the operations, the IEDs were later destroyed in situ, though no arrests were made, the report states. In the follow-up action, the joint team also unearthed hidden weapons stores in a nearby area of the same location.

The recovered weapons included four Single Barrel Guns, three modified long-range Mortars, one .303 Rifle with one empty magazine, two live rounds of Pompi (Bomb shell), two bulletproof (BP) Jackets, two BP plates, one Helmet, two Ammn Pouches, and one Baofeng Radio Set.

The official report added that the recovered items were later handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.