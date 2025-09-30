A joint team from the central and state forces, in their anti-insurgency operation and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across the districts, apprehended three insurgents and recovered arms, ammunition, and some illegal items, officials reported on Tuesday.

Based on the credible input, the joint team launched the first operation at Kadangband Mayai Leikai, Imphal West district, and arrested an active cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army.

Sanasam Sanatomba Singh, also called Naoton (54), was arrested from a hideout under the Lamsang police station. From his possession, 2 INSAS LMG magazines, 2 camouflage helmets, 5 Bulletproof (BP) plates, 4 BP vests, 2 mobile phones, and one bag containing Rs. 3,280/- were recovered.

After getting yet another important information based on spot interrogation of the arrestee, the joint team carried out the second phase operation, leading to the arrest of yet another insurgent. Urikhinbam Premjit Singh (41), associated with the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup, and a resident of Lamjao Mayai Leikai, Kakching district, was captured from Paona Bazar. He was involved in extortion from shops and the public in the valley area.

In the third phase of the operation, the team apprehended an active cadre of the outlawed National Revolutionary Front of Manipur, namely Naoshekpam Sanathoi Meitei, also known as Leichil (20), of Khoijuman Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district, from his locality.