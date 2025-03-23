Imphal: Four UNLF-P cadres sustained injuries in a clash with Arambai Tengol (AT) members in Imphal East district on Saturday.

Following the reports of fighting, the police rushed to the spot, conducted operations at suspected places, and recovered drugs and warlike stores of weapons hidden at the residence of an AT volunteer in Imphal east district, the police said.

The UNLF-P, an underground group is currently in peace talks with the governments and AT is a social organization reportedly fighting for the territorial integrity of the state.

Police report that suspected AT numbering about 15/20 entered the residence of the functionary of UNLF(P), namely, Irengbam Nandakumar Singh @ Tonsana (56) Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai in Imphal East district.

A fight reportedly broke out between them, in which four UNLF (P) cadres sustained blunt injuries from sticks and other objects. Reports also indicate that both sides fired a few rounds.

Security forces quickly responded to the scene, detaining four UNLF(P) cadres and transporting them to a hospital for treatment.

They are reported to be in stable condition with only blunt injuries and no gunshot wounds, posing no immediate danger.

In a follow-up action based on input, security forces conducted a raid at the office of Arambai Tengol Unit-17 Khurai under Porompat-PS, Imphal East District.

During the operation, authorities seized several incriminating items, including four hunting boots, three four-wheelers, one bulletproof helmet, two bulletproof jackets, approximately 15 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin, one camouflage bag, five rifle slings, four tactical belts, eight bulletproof plates, two light bulletproof plates (fiber), two holsters, one mobile phone, one magazine pouch, three wireless handsets, four wireless chargers, one tear gas smoke shell, one INSAS bayonet, two .303 bayonets, two swords, two stallion boxes, two pairs of knee caps, two magazine pouches, four banners/boards of AT-Unit 17, eight camouflage t-shirts, four camouflage pants, three military jackets, 103 used cartridges, one live round, and incriminating documents such as papers, diaries, and letterheads.