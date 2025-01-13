Imphal: In the continuous crackdown against the illegal poppy plantation, the law protectors of the Indian Union on Monday destroyed around 50 acres of illicit opium cultivation in the eastern parts of Manipur sharing a border with Myanmar.

The crackdown was conducted as a part of the Manipur Government’s ongoing campaign “War On Drugs,” which started in 2017. Around 50 acres of poppy cultivation were destroyed at Mullam Village area under the Ukhrul District, Manipur, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ukhrul, Ringthing Hongchui said.

The drive was carried out by a combined team of Ukhrul District Police, 6 Manipur Rifles, the Forest Department of Ukhrul, Border Security Forces, and 8 Bihar Regiment. The illegal plantations that were ready for harvest were destroyed by using grass cutters, sticks, and herbicides.

The SP stated that efforts to eradicate poppy cultivation will continue in the coming days. Seeking help and assistance from the general masses, the SP further stated that the cultivation of poppies has caused severe environmental damage, transforming once-green hills into barren landscapes. An FIR has been registered for further investigation to identify the illegal plantation of the opium plants, he added.

Additionally, on January 10, a joint team of the state, and central forces in the presence of an Executive Magistrate destructed 90 acres of poppy plantation and burned down 12 huts in the Phalee hill range under Lungchong Maiphei PS, Ukhrul District.

