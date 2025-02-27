Imphal: Security forces apprehended six suspected Kuki Village volunteers and dismantled an illegal check post and bunker at Gamliphai, located between Kanglatombi and Kangpokpi in Manipur on National Highway-102 (Imphal to Dimapur) on Thursday morning.

According to a police report, the security forces made the arrests after a large group of Kuki-Zo community members launched a protest against the destruction drive.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These arrests marked the first in Kangpokpi district since the state came under President’s rule on February 13.

The operation began at 4 am with a bulldozer dismantling the illegal structure and ended successfully around 9 am.

The check post and bunker had been established during the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Anti-social elements had reportedly used the structure to collect illegal taxes from vehicles on the highway for several months.

The security forces in Manipur carried out the operation to ensure free movement of vehicles on the highway. Removing the structure is seen as a significant step toward restoring normalcy in the region.

The apprehended individuals were handed over to the local police station for further legal action.