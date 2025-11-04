Imphal: The Centre intensified counterinsurgency campaigns along the borders in Manipur state sector with the killing of 4 insurgents, injuring one, and arresting five cadres associated with the proscribed United National Kuki Army (UNKA) in the early hours on Tuesday, officials reported.

A total of 6 UNKA cadres, including a juvenile, were apprehended along with arms and ammunition in different operations in the Henglep sub-division of Manipur’s Churachandpur district, the reports stated.

A joint team of the Indian army and Assam Rifles, during their serial operations, arrested five cadres of the UNKA, including a juvenile, at the Sankhot village under the Henglep sub-division of the same district.

The arrestees were later identified as Paolonlal Kipgen, 30, Kamlalien, 23, L Longkhel Singsit, 26, Thangsawan, 14, and Kangjipao, 37. They were arrested along with a cache of weapons during the operation.

While the juvenile has been transferred to the concerned juvenile police officer for further legal proceedings, the four arrestees have also been handed over to the Henglep police station for proper investigation.

Earlier, in the fierce encounter between the security forces and UNKA cadres at Khanpi village of the same district, 4 UNKA were neutralized, and one injured cadre was apprehended.

The bodies of the killed rebels were transported to the Churachandpur district hospital for post-mortem, and the injured were given proper treatment after being handed over to the concerned police station.

Additionally, the ruthless campaigns against the insurgents came after Brighu Srinivasan, Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG), called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Monday. The DG briefed the Governor on the preparedness of the dedicated force to face any challenges at any point in time. They also discussed security-related issues and challenges concerning the state. The governor appreciated the role of the NSG in ensuring national security and peace.

The UNKA is a non-Suspension of Operations (SoO) entity. Under the SoO, the Ministry of Home Affairs signed a peace pact with 25 different Kuki underground groups operating along the Manipur-Myanmar border. The UKNA is resorting to armed struggle, demanding a separate nation to be carved out from India and Myanmar.