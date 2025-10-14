Guwahati: A 67-year-old woman was brutally murdered at her home in Manipur’s Imphal West on Monday evening, as reported by police.

According to police, the woman, identified as 67-year-old retired physiotherapist Dr. Ashem Rita, was found dead inside her home in Yaiskul Chingakham Leirak.

Police suspect that an assault with a blunt object caused fatal injuries to the back of her head.

Dr. Rita was alone when the attack occurred. Her husband and son found her unconscious upon returning home and immediately took her to a private hospital, where doctors confirmed her death.

Police and forensic teams are actively investigating the crime scene to gather evidence and identify the perpetrator. The local community has reacted with shock and fear following the incident.

Chingakham Jamuna, a leader from a nearby community group, condemned the violent act and demanded swift action, urging authorities to arrest the culprits immediately.