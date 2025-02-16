Imphal: Security Forces during the patrolling operation arrested seven suspected Kuki National Army (KNA) cadres at a hideout in Manipur’s Churachandpur district with Myanmar in the south.

According to the Manipur Police Control Room report, substantial arms, ammunition, radio sets, explosives, a four-wheeler, and other warlike stores of weapons were recovered from them.

The KNA mainly operates along the Manipur-Myanmar border, demanding a separate state/nation be carved out of India and Myanmar.

After receiving intelligence input from across the border in Myanmar, the Indian security forces launched an area domination operation in the Old Khaukual village under the Sangaikot Police station of Churachandpur District on Saturday, the report said.

The operation successfully winded up with the nabbing of seven suspected KNA rebels along with a large number of sophisticated weapons.

The arrested persons have been identified as Seikhogin Haokip @ Gigin (37), Ngamlenmang Mate @ Mangneo (25), Seikhomang Haokip @ Seimang (25), Thanglelmang Haokip @ Mangboi (27), Jamkhosei Haokip @ Seipu (32), Lhunkholal Khongsai @ Lalboi (34), and Mangkhangthang Kipgen @ Mamang (35).

The police team also seized two AK-47 rifles, one 7.62 Assault Rifle, three Single Bore Rifle, ten magazines of AK-47, 654 7.62 mm live rounds, 19 Single Bore live cartridges, 6 Cell Phones, 3 Baofeng Radio Sets, 4 Power Banks, 1 Dynamo with Battery, 3 Khukri, 3 ammunition/magazine Pouch, 4 Shoulder Bag, a Torch, and a four-wheeler (Maruti Gypsy).

The police further added that the arrested persons and the retrieved items were later handed over to the concerned police station for relevant legal formalities.