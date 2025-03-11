Imphal: Unidentified miscreants reportedly shot dead a 77-year-old Kuki village chief at his residence under the Saikul police station in northern Kangpokpi district, Manipur, on Tuesday.

Lalthanang Dimngel, 77, the chief of Seijang Kuki village, suffered two bullet wounds to his head and chest after the assailants trespassed into his residence on March 9 at around 1.30 am.

The elderly village chief died at the scene, but his family members have not yet filed a complaint with the police regarding the killing.

However, officials said on Tuesday that the concerned authority took suo motu cognizance of the incident, despite the lack of a formal complaint.

No individual or outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing so far. This is the first major case of a village chief’s death this year in the strife-ridden state.

