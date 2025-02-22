Manipur: 910 prisoners released from jail, says Chief Justice

Imphal: Manipur High Court Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar announced the release of 910 prisoners from the Central Jail in Sajiwa, Imphal East, following recommendations from the High Power Committee.

The release, part of a broader initiative to address overcrowding in the jail, was discussed during a legal awareness program on prisoner rights and the unveiling of an expanded legal aid clinic in Imphal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Chief Justice highlighted that the Under Trial Review Committee (UTRC), to be headed by a judicial officer and include representatives from various departments, would be established in every district jail to ensure timely relief for prisoners.

He also urged inmates to utilize the legal aid clinic for assistance and reminded them of their constitutional rights and Supreme Court protections.

The event was attended by several judges from the Manipur High Court, including Justice A. Bimol, Justice A. Guneshwore Sharma, Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, and Muiva, the member secretary of the Manipur Legal Services Authority.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!