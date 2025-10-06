Guwahati: A tragic accident claimed the life of a 25-year-old driver and left four others injured when an Eco Van plunged into the Barak River in Manipur’s Senapati district early Monday morning.

One of the injured sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 2:20 am near Mount Zion Higher Secondary School, Kathikho Karong, as the van was traveling from Mao—the last border town of Manipur with Nagaland—towards Senapati.

According to reports, the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down a cliff into the river. The occupants were returning from a function in Mao.

The deceased has been identified as Luikang Jonah (25) of New Maram, Senapati district, son of the late Thomas. Locals, with assistance from the police, recovered his body, which was later handed over to his family.

The four injured were rushed to a nearby health center for medical treatment. The van, bearing registration number NL-07CB-7383, was later retrieved from the river by the Senapati police with help from local residents.