Guwahati: Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh on Thursday stated that a change in the state’s administration, currently under President’s Rule, is “inevitable.”

He cited the need for a popularly elected government to form in Manipur, a state grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023.

Speaking to the media at Imphal, Th Satyabrata, who represents the Yaiskul constituency, acknowledged discussions around government formation.

“I heard that groups are forming for a new government. “I also heard Delhi will depute someone for its formation. However, I am not involved, as I am in the assembly,” he clarified.

The Speaker expressed confidence that legislators will continue to act in accordance with the wishes of the people. “A definite change will certainly come as the duration of the President’s rule has a specific time frame. A popular government should be formed,” he reiterated.

Notably, the Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, 2025, following the resignation of then-Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Parliament confirmed its imposition in April.

The Centre placed the state assembly, which has a tenure until 2027, under suspended animation. Parliament can extend President’s Rule for six months at a time, but it cannot exceed a total period of three years.

Since May 2023, ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has plagued Manipur, tragically claiming over 260 lives and displacing thousands.