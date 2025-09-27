Imphal: The All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), a powerful group in the region, has called on the government to make decisions regarding the large-scale damage caused by the recent flood, which has led to widespread disruption, with thousands displaced and relief camps activated.

The newly elected Secretary General of the AMUCO, Pratap Leishangthem, talking to the media at Imphal on Saturday, alleged that while government policies exist to provide flood relief, there have been instances where farmers feel neglected, leading to criticism of government inaction and failure to deliver timely aid following both natural and “artificial disasters”.

Pratap L stated that in response to floods, governments typically provide funds from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), along with crop insurance schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), to offer financial support and stabilize farmers’ incomes.

However, the effectiveness of these programs can be impacted by issues like the optional nature of the PMFBY for states, ensuring coverage for only insured crops, and the challenge of reaching all affected farmers.

Recent floods in Manipur’s Imphal East and Thoubal districts, occurring in mid-September 2025, have submerged homes and farmland due to heavy monsoon rains and the breaching of river embankments, notably the Iril River and Thoubal River.

The floods have caused widespread disruption, with thousands displaced and relief camps activated, while authorities are managing the crisis by opening gates of major barrages to release excess water.

Impact in Imphal East and Thoubal. The large portions of agricultural land, fish farms are inundated in the areas of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts.