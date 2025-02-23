Manipur: Arms and explosives seized in Naga village

Imphal: Indian security forces, in collaboration with the Manipur police, recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from a Naga village near Irilbung police station on Saturday.

Acting on intelligence that armed individuals were hiding in and around Phunal Maring Naga village in Imphal East district, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police.

The operation, which lasted about two hours, successfully led to the recovery of various weapons and explosive devices.

Among the items seized were five 9 mm pistols, two 36 hand grenades without detonators, a submachine gun carbine marked ‘CT05’ (lacking its magazine and grip), five live 303 ammunition rounds, four live AK-47 rounds (7.62 mm), a single-bore barrel with registration number 1667-76, two detonators, a radio set (BAOFENG), a country-made machine gun with its magazine, two .22 live ammunition rounds, and five anti-riot shells.

While no arrests were made during the operation, the seized items have been deposited at the nearest police station for further legal action.

