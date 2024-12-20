Guwahati: The Indian Army on Thursday honoured five newly commissioned officers from Manipur who joined the Indian Armed Forces.

Kohima-based Defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said the young officers from the Northeastern state were honoured during a special ceremony held in Bishnupur district.

The event was organised by the Indian Army to celebrate a momentous and proud occasion for their community, region and the entire state, he added.

The officers – Sub-Lieutenant Nivash Naorem, Sub-Lieutenant Avinash Singh, Sub-Lieutenant M Sanathoi Singh and Sub-Lieutenant Sumit Singh – have been commissioned into the Indian Navy, while Flying Officer Indish Huidrom has been commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF), he said.

The event was attended by the proud parents of the young officers, along with other family members, he added.

Senior Army officers felicitated the newly commissioned officers, expressed admiration for their achievements and acknowledged the support of their families. They also shared insights about the exciting and fulfilling journey that lies ahead, he said.

The ceremony was a moment of immense pride for the officers and their families, embodying the values of dedication and patriotism, he added.

Lt Col Shukla further said that the achievements of these young officers serve as a powerful source of inspiration for the youth of Manipur, highlighting the importance of resilience and determination in overcoming adversity.