Imphal: The Army, in coordination with other security forces and the police, conducted a series of operations resulting in the arrest of five militants belonging to three different groups in Manipur on Monday.

The arrested insurgents are believed to be involved in various illegal activities, including extortion.

The anti-insurgency operations, which were part of ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region, led to the recovery of a four-wheeler, a two-wheeler, five mobile phones, and several incriminating documents.

Two individuals, Konjengbam Jiten Singh (38) and Khongbantabam Priyobarta Meitei (37), associated with the banned People’s Liberation Army, were arrested at a hideout in Ngaikhong, Bishnupur district.

Md. Azam (23) and Khundongbam Ashothama Singh (35), both cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group, were also captured from their hiding places in Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

In the final phase of the operation, security personnel apprehended an active cadre of the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive), identified as Ningombam Sanatomba Meitei (42), a resident of Taothong Khunou, Imphal West district, near his home.

Police reported that the arrestees are under investigation, and further details about the specific groups and their activities are expected to be released soon.