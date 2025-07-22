Imphal: The Assam Rifles apprehended three active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) near the Indo-Myanmar border under the jurisdiction of the Moreh Police Station in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials reported on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence input from across the border about anti-social elements loitering near Border Pillar No. 79 (Pangal Pasti) along the Indo-Myanmar border, the 5 Assam Rifles troops went on high alert.

During the operation, they apprehended three active KCP cadres and recovered several incriminating documents.

The arrested individuals were later identified as:

Khumanthem Umakanta Singh, alias Chinglai (36), a resident of Mongbung, Jiribam Police Station, Jiribam district. Pukhrambam Naoton Singh, alias Tomthin (22), from Ningthoukhong Mayai Leikai, Ward No. 9, Bishnupur Police Station, Bishnupur district. Soibam Bargil Meitei, alias Phirefpa (23), from Irom Meijrao, Wangoi Police Station, Imphal West district.

The Assam Rifles handed over the apprehended individuals, along with the seized items, to the Moreh Police Station for legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as amended in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The KCP, an underground outfit, has been waging an armed struggle for over four decades, seeking the restoration of Manipur’s lost sovereignty. Manipur merged with the Union of India in 1949.