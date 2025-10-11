Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday banned two brands of cough syrup after laboratory tests revealed the presence of a highly toxic chemical, prompting an immediate recall across the state.

In a public alert issued by the Drugs Control Administration under the Directorate of Health Services, authorities warned consumers, retailers, and healthcare providers against purchasing or using the cough syrup brands Relife and Resipfresh TR.

According to the statement, reports from the Madhya Pradesh Government Drug Testing Laboratory confirmed that both syrups, manufactured in Gujarat, were contaminated with diethylene glycol, a dangerous industrial solvent known to cause acute poisoning, kidney failure, and even death.

The Drugs Control Department has ordered all distributors, pharmacies, and retailers in Manipur to withdraw the affected batches from sale and report compliance immediately.

Health officials have intensified surveillance across medical stores and hospitals to ensure the products are removed from circulation.

Meanwhile, healthcare providers have been urged to remain vigilant for potential cases of diethylene glycol poisoning among patients who may have consumed the syrups.