Guwahati: A fatal accident on National Highway-2 late on Saturday has caused a youth dead.

It has also led to protest among local residents and commuters who blame alleged negligence by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), reports India TodayNE.

Paogoumang Kipgen, hailing from Haipi village, reportedly fell into a deep pit near Keithelmanbi Military Colony “while riding his motorcycle from the Kangpokpi side. The pit, dug as part of ongoing road-widening works, had no warning signs, reflectors, or barricades, rendering it nearly invisible in the dark.”

Kangpokpi Police recovered the body and sent it to the District Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

In another incident early Sunday morning, a Tata truck loaded with bricks also fell into another pit near the same location.

Commuters and locals accused NHIDCL of utter negligence, alleging that the agency has failed to install functional safety reflectors, caution signs, or barricades at hazardous points despite repeated complaints. Residents also criticized the agency for not carrying out regular water sprinkling, leaving thick clouds of dust along the highway that make travel unbearable.

Also Read: Manipur: 2 endangered juvenile leopard cats rescued

A local commuter said, “If NHIDCL had taken minimal responsibility and installed proper safety signage, this precious young life could have been saved. This was a preventable tragedy caused by negligence.”

As of this report, the body of Paogoumang Kipgen remains unclaimed at the District Hospital, Kangpokpi, while NHIDCL officials and Haipi Village Authority representatives reportedly held discussions to address the issue.

Residents have demanded immediate accountability from the construction agency and warned that continued inaction could result in further preventable deaths along the busy national highway.