Guwahati: Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Wednesday acknowledged Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s role in stabilizing peace “particularly during what the former chief minister described as the state’s most challenging period.”

Wishing Shah’s on his 61st birthday, Singh highlighted the home minister’s intervention in fostering unity amongst Manipur’s divided communities.

“Manipur remains deeply grateful for your steadfast support, especially during our most testing times, and for your efforts in fostering peace and unity amongst communities,” Singh wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. Your unwavering dedication to the nation continues to inspire millions. Manipur remains deeply grateful for your steadfast support, especially during our most testing times, and for your… pic.twitter.com/tfE5zgHshe — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 22, 2025

The statement comes “as Manipur continues to grapple with ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, violence that has displaced thousands an claimed numerous lives since May 2023, reports India TodayNE.

Singh also commended Shah’s “unwavering dedication to the nation” and wished him good health and continued strength to lead with “wisdom and courage”.