Guwahati: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation on Sunday, following a meeting with Governor Ajay Bhalla in Imphal.

Reports indicate that the Congress party’s threat of a no-confidence motion was the decisive factor behind Singh’s exit.

According to insiders, the Congress party was confident of securing support from BJP MLAs who were dissatisfied with Singh’s leadership. This development has sent ripples through the state’s political landscape.

In the lead-up to Singh’s resignation, significant administrative changes were made in the hill districts without the Chief Minister’s explicit approval, further exacerbating the crisis.

Governor Ajay Bhalla has informed the Centre of the evolving situation.

