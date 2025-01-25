Manipur CM disposes 314 Kg of seized drugs in war on drugs drive

Imphal: The Manipur government organized a seized drug disposal program on Saturday, chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

A total of 314.471 kg of seized drugs were destroyed at the Shija Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility in Lamdeng, Imphal West, as part of the ongoing War on Drugs initiative.

The disposal process was attended by Ministers, MLAs, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and other officials. The seized drugs included 9.884 kg of heroin powder, 244.409 kg of brown sugar, 26.239 kg of WY tablets, 661 grams of SP capsules, 493 grams of N-10 tablets, 505 grams of pseudoephedrine tablets, and 32.280 kg of ganja.

These contraband items were seized by law enforcement agencies from various locations across the state.

In a social media post, Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the milestone achieved in the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

He emphasized that the War on Drugs is not just a campaign but a mission to protect future generations, uphold the integrity of society, and ensure a drug-free Manipur. He called for collective efforts to strengthen the resolve and commitment to making the state drug-free.