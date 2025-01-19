Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), one of the apex social outfits in the state, on Sunday, demanded a military crackdown on errant Kuki militants who are violating the country’s laws regarding the ongoing violence in this strife state

Speaking to media at Imphal on Sunday, Thokchom Somorendro, the Co-ordinator of the COCOMI, has accused the government at the centre of exploiting ethnic divides under a “divide and rule” policy.

He claimed that the central government is always attempting to align with Kuki militants to advance its strategic goals while suppressing other armed movements in the state.

Citing the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with armed groups that were not directly in conflict with the state, Somorendro alleged that the centre’s policies in Manipur reflect ulterior motives tied to regional projects and international dynamics.

Altogether, 25 Kuki militant outfits are under the SoO with the central government.

When a reporter asked him to push for a separate Kuki administration linked to poppy cultivation and the narcotics trade, Somorendro expressed his views that the core issue stems from the perception that Manipur is an occupied territory rather than a sovereign state.

The COCOMI leader also asserted that to resolve the ongoing crisis, a military crackdown on the Kuki militants is one of the first steps stressing the need for unified efforts to safeguard Manipur’s integrity.