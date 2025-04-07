Guwahati: The President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) K Meghachandra has entitled the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 “unconstitutional” and affirmed to unite with minorities nationwide in opposition to the unconstitutional legislation.”

MPCC President K Meghachandra on his social media handle X on Monday stated “On behalf of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, I strongly object to the Narendra Modi Government’s Waqf (Amendment) Act, which Parliament recently passed and the President of India assented to.”

“I believe the Modi Government’s Waqf (Amendment) Act violates the Constitution and undermines Article 25, which guarantees the Right to Freedom of Religion as a fundamental right”, Meghachandra stated.

He alleged that ” the act is an attempt through unconstitutional legislation to bring personal laws under state control”.

“I stand with our brothers and sisters of the minorities of the country in opposing the unconstitutional legislation that will snatch away the properties of our brothers and sisters of the minority community. I and our Congress party will oppose this divisive RSS/BJP agenda which is against the law of the land”, K Meghachandra added.

Notably, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Thursday, and the Rajya Sabha passed it in the early hours of Friday, after marathon debates.

The Act streamlines the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) and safeguards heritage sites.