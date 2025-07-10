Imphal: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Keisham Meghachandra on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, urging the introduction of a comprehensive and transparent rehabilitation policy for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state.

The memorandum, submitted during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, called for an inclusive approach to rehabilitation, moving away from what the MPCC described as piecemeal announcements by the government. The appeal comes amid ongoing efforts to relocate IDPs from relief camps to pre-fabricated housing units constructed by the state government.

On Wednesday, Meghachandra visited under-construction pre-fabricated housing sites in the southern part of Bishnupur district. Following the visit, he told the media that the current approach by the state government does not address the long-term needs of displaced persons and alleged that many continue to face uncertainty.

He criticised the state government’s phased resettlement plan, which involves relocating IDPs in three stages between July and December.

The plan, announced recently by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, includes resettlement efforts in areas such as Phubala and Saiton under Moirang and Kumbi Assembly constituencies.

The MPCC president stated that the relocation of IDPs to temporary pre-fabricated structures does not constitute a full rehabilitation policy.

He raised concerns over the lack of clarity on how the government intends to facilitate the safe return of displaced persons from both affected communities to their original homes.

Meghachandra said the Congress party does not support the current resettlement approach and reiterated the need for a clear roadmap to resolve the ongoing displacement crisis.

As per official data, more than 59,000 people have been displaced due to ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3, 2023.