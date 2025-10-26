Imphal: The Manipur police have warned they will take legal action against anyone spreading hateful information on social media to intimidate individual police officers and their families.

The warning comes in a statement condemning threats and intimidation directed at officers who are discharging their duties for the welfare of the people.

Threats made online are taken seriously by law enforcement, and officers are using advanced computer forensics and coordination with social media companies to investigate.

The Director General of Police (DGP) in Manipur ordered a crackdown on anti-social elements, including those who promote criminal activity on social media. This action came after reports of threatening calls from gangsters in Churachandpur district.

The Manipur police morning bulletin issued on Sunday states that an incident has come to light wherein a senior officer of Churachandpur police and his family were threatened online by certain anti-social elements.

Manipur Police strongly condemns such acts and has taken the matter very seriously.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is in progress to identify and take strict legal action against those involved.

Any attempt to intimidate or obstruct police officers in the discharge of their lawful duties will not be tolerated.

Citizens are urged not to share or amplify such unlawful online content. Misuse of social media to spread fear or threats will invite stern legal consequences.

Manipur Police reaffirms its unwavering commitment to uphold the law and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

The statement further warned that the strictest measures will be taken against anyone who commits any illegal act intended to obstruct police officers in the performance of their duties. Such acts to hinder law enforcement in any way are subject to prosecution, it said.