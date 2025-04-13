Manipur: CoTU to reopen Gamgiphai checkpoint to monitor Meitei movement

Imphal: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has announced the implementation of strict measures to prevent infiltration during movements and the trafficking of Meitei individuals.

The committee will monitor by reopening a checkpoint at Gamgiphai in the Kangpokpi district located on National Highway 102, which connects Imphal and Dimapur.

The decision follows a recent road accident in the Kangpokpi district involving a truck carrying goods. Inside the truck, concealed among sacks of potatoes, authorities found a Meitei man. The truck was traveling towards Imphal.

According to the police report, a commercial truck transporting potatoes met an accident near the Keithelmanbi Military colony in the Kangpokpi District.

Hemam Prem Singh (37), identified as a Meitei by birth and a resident of Moirang in the Bishnupur District of Manipur, sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Local residents provided immediate first aid to the injured Meitei man before handing him over to the Kangpokpi police.

The police then promptly transferred him to the Senapati District Hospital for medical attention. Due to the worsening of his health condition, the authority moved him to JNIMS in Imphal for further treatment.

In response to the incident, CoTU has appealed to the entire Kuki-Zo community to remain vigilant. The organization has announced the reopening of the Gamgiphai Checkpoint, which security forces had dismantled in the last week of February 2025.

Consequently, CoTU has called upon its people to resume rigorous vehicle checks around the clock. The aim of these checks is to prevent the infiltration of Meitei people into their areas.

CoTU has also issued a strong warning, stating that any future instances of Meitei presence in their areas will be met with decisive and forceful action.

Furthermore, CoTU has strongly condemned what they describe as the reckless act of trafficking a Meitei individual through the Kuki-Zo-dominated areas in Manipur. As part of their protest, CoTU has already restricted the movement of Meiteis within their controlled areas.