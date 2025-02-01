Manipur: Counseling for terminally ill patients in Pherzawl district

Imphal: A counseling session for terminally ill patients was organized in Parbung, Pherzawl district, on Saturday as part of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

The event, held at the Community Health Centre (CHC) Parbung, aimed to emphasize the importance of palliative care for individuals with terminal illnesses. It was organized by the District Health Society (DHS) Pherzawl and led by Smt Zenngaihlun, District Program Manager of National Health Mission, Pherzawl.

The event was attended by doctors, CHC staff, caregivers, and other stakeholders.

During the event, financial assistance was provided to the caregivers of terminally ill patients through the National Program on Palliative Care.

In a related effort, the DHS Pherzawl’s Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Cell organized an awareness campaign in Lungthulien on Friday, focusing on the risks and prevention of NCDs.

Additionally, training sessions were held for village authorities, ASHAs, and Anganwadi workers from Taithu and Damdiei villages.

These initiatives are part of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS) and the Jagrata Abhiyan Pakhwada, a national campaign aimed at promoting public health awareness and community participation.