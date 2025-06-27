Manipur court sentences 25-year-old to 8 years for abducting minor

Imphal: A Fast Track Special Court in Manipur has sentenced a 25-year-old man, Lairenjam Naoba, to eight years of imprisonment under Section 366/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abducting a minor girl.

The sentencing was delivered on Thursday by Judge Rajkumari Memcha of Fast Track Special Court No. 1, officials confirmed on Friday.

Naoba, a resident of Lairenjam Awang Leikai in Imphal West district, was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In case of default, he will undergo an additional one year of simple imprisonment.

The court ordered that the period already served in judicial custody—3 years, 4 months, and 14 days—be set off from the total sentence.

The incident occurred on February 8, 2022, in Imphal West. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the Women’s Police Station the same day, following which the accused surrendered.

During the trial, the prosecution produced 11 witnesses and 16 material exhibits. Sub-Inspector Horningwon Lunglen submitted the chargesheet after completing the investigation.

While the court found the prosecution had proven the offence of abduction under Section 366 IPC beyond reasonable doubt, it noted that the charge under Section 4 of the POCSO Act was not established.

Additionally, the court directed the state government to pay Rs 3.5 lakh to the victim and her family from the Victim Compensation Fund or any other relevant scheme under Section 357-A of the CrPC within 30 days of receiving the court order.

Naoba was produced for sentencing from Manipur Central Jail in Imphal East district on June 27, 2025.